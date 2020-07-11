Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 67.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,967 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,733.2% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,007,000 after buying an additional 2,890,282 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 120,251.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 784,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after purchasing an additional 784,039 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,803,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $13,063,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,370.1% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 619,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 594,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $21.41.

