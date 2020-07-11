Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,343 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.28% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6,170.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Michael bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,447 shares in the company, valued at $488,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Little purchased 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.89 per share, with a total value of $71,206.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,094.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,880 shares of company stock valued at $120,576. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR opened at $21.36 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.20 million. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

