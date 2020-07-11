State Street Corp Has $283.01 Million Stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,639,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,472,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.17% of Elanco Animal Health worth $283,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,788,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,364,000 after acquiring an additional 20,846,120 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $243,886,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $116,826,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,435,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,017,000 after buying an additional 3,837,394 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.41. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $657.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

