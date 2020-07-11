HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $108,000 in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period.

Shares of ADVM opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.56 and a beta of 2.19. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 17.92, a current ratio of 17.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ADVM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 23,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $591,541.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,057.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,440,225 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

