Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,929 Shares of Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 826.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 609.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

NOMD stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. Nomad Foods Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $682.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.04 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.50%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Ltd will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.