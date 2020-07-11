Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) by 44.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,110 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,267,000 after purchasing an additional 18,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 17,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 21,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $78,412.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 9,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $213,966.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 217,674 shares of company stock worth $1,699,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised B. Riley Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The firm has a market cap of $567.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.83.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported ($3.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.21) million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.