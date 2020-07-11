327,000 Shares in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.25% of Bank Ozk at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 11,985 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 466,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,229,000 after purchasing an additional 62,923 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank Ozk by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.05.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $237.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

