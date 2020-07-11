MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently commented on MTUAY. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $159.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.34.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

MTU AERO ENGINE/ADR Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment comprises commercial and military engine businesses.

