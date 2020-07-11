Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.75, but opened at $1.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 7,074,900 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,308.31% and a negative return on equity of 329.49%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137,373 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

