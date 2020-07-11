Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Shares Down 7.1%

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) shares traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.51, 1,561,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,523,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

LEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Leggett & Platt from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.23.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2,377.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

