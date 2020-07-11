Macy’s (NYSE:M) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.86. Macy’s shares last traded at $6.86, with a volume of 28,382,300 shares changing hands.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.32. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 149,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 90,932 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,768 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

