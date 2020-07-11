Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Shares of Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER) dropped 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.22, approximately 4,272,479 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 392% from the average daily volume of 868,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTER. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Alkaline Water in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alkaline Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Alkaline Water in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alkaline Water by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Alkaline Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alkaline Water by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

