Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,549,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,556,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $398.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $398.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

