Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 994,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Longbow Research upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.93.
In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $398.31 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $398.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $377.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.
Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.
Domino’s Pizza Company Profile
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?
Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.