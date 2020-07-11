Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.47, but opened at $0.45. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 3,474,600 shares traded.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Polymet Mining by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 143,768 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Polymet Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Polymet Mining in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC boosted its holdings in shares of Polymet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

