CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.70. CynergisTek shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 799,800 shares changing hands.

Separately, Benchmark cut CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CynergisTek stock. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 954,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,481 shares during the quarter. CynergisTek comprises approximately 1.3% of Horton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Horton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 9.19% of CynergisTek worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

