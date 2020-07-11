CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Shares of CynergisTek Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.70. CynergisTek shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 799,800 shares changing hands.
Separately, Benchmark cut CynergisTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.
CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter.
About CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)
Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.
