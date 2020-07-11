British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Shares Gap Down to $38.81

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.94, but opened at $38.81. British American Tobacco shares last traded at $38.81, with a volume of 2,697,800 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley raised British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.79. The company has a market cap of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTI. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at $11,044,811,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 144,534.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,024,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,476 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in British American Tobacco by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,795,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,722 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,256,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 57.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,573,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,002,000 after purchasing an additional 938,710 shares during the last quarter. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

