Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.07. Sasol shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 1,844,000 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.
