Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Shares Gap Up to $8.07

Shares of Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.07. Sasol shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 1,844,000 shares.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSL. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC cut Sasol to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sasol by 235.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sasol in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sasol by 707.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sasol by 755.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Australia, Canada, Gabon, and Australia.

