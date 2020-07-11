Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.43

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.43. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.43, with a volume of 5,443,900 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 44.29% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,751,955 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after buying an additional 509,299 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 19.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 276,030 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203 shares during the period. 14.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

