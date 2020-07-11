BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Up to $5.43

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $5.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 14,754,400 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.93.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

