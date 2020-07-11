Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)’s share price dropped 6.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.17, approximately 1,233,161 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,119,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

EPZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.23. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,111.58% and a negative return on equity of 67.19%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Epizyme Inc will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Mott acquired 62,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $994,164.57. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,324,094.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $2,378,943.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,367.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,898 shares of company stock worth $2,930,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Epizyme by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Epizyme by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 248,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

