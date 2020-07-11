Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) Shares Gap Up to $2.97

Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.97. Bellus Health shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 14,095,300 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLU. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bellus Health from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Bellus Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Bellus Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.32.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bellus Health by 307.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 138,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bellus Health by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 44,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Bellus Health in the first quarter worth $815,000.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

