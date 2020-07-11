Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.58. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 3,397,900 shares changing hands.
GPL has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.19.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
