Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.58. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 3,397,900 shares changing hands.

GPL has been the subject of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.19.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.07 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36,209 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 70,814 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,276,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 448,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,379,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 547,020 shares in the last quarter.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

