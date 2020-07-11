Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of MBIN opened at $15.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.04. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 30.85%. The business had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 447,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 95,749 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 202,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

