Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) Shares Gap Up to $2.20

Auryn Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $2.20. Auryn Resources shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 2,511,673 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on AUG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auryn Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auryn Resources in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Auryn Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Auryn Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:AUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Auryn Resources by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Auryn Resources by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,299,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Auryn Resources by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 980,000 shares during the period.

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

