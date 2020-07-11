Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Shares Gap Up to $3.96

Shares of Qutoutiao Inc – (NASDAQ:QTT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.86, but opened at $3.96. Qutoutiao shares last traded at $3.96, with a volume of 5,040,800 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qutoutiao from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Qutoutiao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.01.

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Qutoutiao had a negative return on equity of 2,417.23% and a negative net margin of 43.29%. The company had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Qutoutiao Inc – will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qutoutiao by 32.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,068,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 511,566 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qutoutiao during the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Qutoutiao in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Qutoutiao by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Qutoutiao during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. 3.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qutoutiao Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao Inc operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and short videos from professional media and freelancers and presents customized feeds to users; and Quduopai, a mobile application that allows users to create, upload, and view videos.

