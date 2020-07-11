Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.21

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.20, but opened at $0.21. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 7,305,522 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

