AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.52, but opened at $2.62. AIM ImmunoTech shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 5,510,100 shares.

AIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AIM ImmunoTech from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 42.26 and a quick ratio of 42.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). AIM ImmunoTech had a negative return on equity of 61.52% and a negative net margin of 5,392.43%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIM. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AIM ImmunoTech by 23,782.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile (NYSE:AIM)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

