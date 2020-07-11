Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Shares Gap Down to $0.44

Guardion Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GHSI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.44, but opened at $0.44. Guardion Health Sciences shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 5,344,500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.40.

Get Guardion Health Sciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Guardion Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Guardion Health Sciences by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 165,271 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, a specialty health sciences company, develops, formulates, and distributes condition-specific medical foods in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Vision Testing Diagnostics. The Medical Foods segment offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardion Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.