Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) dropped 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.56 and last traded at $6.61, approximately 822,131 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 804,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

ARDX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $587.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 77.23% and a negative net margin of 1,403.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 23,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $162,127.28. Also, Director David M. Mott acquired 4,673 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $31,542.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,875 shares of company stock worth $1,390,420. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ardelyx by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ardelyx by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.