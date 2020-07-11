Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.35. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,314,518 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

In other news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $1.04
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Shares Gap Up to $1.04
Leggett & Platt Shares Down 7.1%
Leggett & Platt Shares Down 7.1%
Macy’s Shares Gap Down to $6.86
Macy’s Shares Gap Down to $6.86
Alkaline Water Stock Price Down 9.4%
Alkaline Water Stock Price Down 9.4%
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.8% in June
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Short Interest Down 6.8% in June
Polymet Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.45
Polymet Mining Shares Gap Down to $0.45


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report