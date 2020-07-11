Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Up to $2.35

Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.35. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 33,314,518 shares traded.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Genius Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

In other news, CEO Andy Heyward sold 460,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $1,354,087.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,329,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,549,076.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genius Brands International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Brands International Inc (NASDAQ:GNUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 211,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Genius Brands International at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Brands International Company Profile (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses animated multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; Baby Genius, a catalogue of songs, music videos, and toys, which feature classic nursery rhymes, learning songs, classical music, holiday favorites, and others for toddlers; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

