Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Stock Price Down 15%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) shares dropped 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.64, approximately 4,132,428 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 236% from the average daily volume of 1,231,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 107.55% and a negative net margin of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 515.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 492,090 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

