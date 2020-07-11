HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:HTGM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.62. HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 2,477,000 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 106.35% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Research analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 62,175 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 163,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 63,998 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

