Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.58

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.58. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 1,069,300 shares trading hands.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEUM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pareteum by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 49,567 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pareteum by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 50,061 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Pareteum by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 74,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pareteum by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 83,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pareteum by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM)

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a Software as a Service (Saas), PaaS, or IaaS basis.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Pareteum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pareteum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.