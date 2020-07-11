Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Up to $29.78

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ:DADA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.16, but opened at $29.78. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $29.78, with a volume of 1,668,600 shares trading hands.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DADA)

New Dada owns and operates an online crowdsourcing logistics portal and provides local instant delivery service. The company was formerly known as Dada Nexus Limited and changed its name to New Dada in April 2016. New Dada was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.