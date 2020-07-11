Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Price Down 0%

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) shares fell 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $22.06, 1,110,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 47% from the average session volume of 755,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.07.

Several analysts recently commented on ODP shares. ValuEngine raised Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti started coverage on Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.50. Office Depot had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Depot Inc will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Office Depot by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,389,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Office Depot by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Office Depot by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 12,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Office Depot by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,324,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP)

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

