FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $2.96

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.90, but opened at $2.96. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $2.96, with a volume of 19,360,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on FCEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.13.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 63.60% and a negative net margin of 138.48%. Analysts predict that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. State Street Corp bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,175,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 13.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

