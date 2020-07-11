Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Shares Gap Up to $36.01

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.08, but opened at $36.01. Sensata Technologies shares last traded at $36.01, with a volume of 1,752,300 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on ST. Bank of America dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 111.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 509,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after buying an additional 268,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 115,013 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 21.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 616,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 108,500 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 512.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 27,280 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

