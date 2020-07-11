Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Gap Up to $20.06

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.34, but opened at $20.06. Ballard Power Systems shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 5,268,100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.54.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $903,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

