Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Short Interest Down 6.8% in June

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the June 15th total of 514,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Kindred Biosciences stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Kindred Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.04). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,567.56% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 115,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $542,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 38.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kindred Biosciences by 123.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. 66.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

