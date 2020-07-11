Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) Short Interest Update

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 15th total of 6,920,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $106,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,276 shares of company stock worth $2,102,228. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 13,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 260.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $473,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $16.72.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTOS. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.78.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

