Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.68 and last traded at $18.96, approximately 529,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 775,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

HWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The business had revenue of $319.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $5,178,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

