GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Shares Gap Up to $78.21

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $76.32, but opened at $78.21. GSX Techedu shares last traded at $87.86, with a volume of 8,986,339 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 target price on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura boosted their price target on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.30.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. GSX Techedu had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 382.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 6,881,300.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 68,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 68,813 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 116.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 136,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.