360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Up to $14.77

360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.24, but opened at $14.77. 360 Finance shares last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 2,619,100 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of 360 Finance in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.40 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.65.

360 Finance (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.35. 360 Finance had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $449.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that 360 Finance Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 Finance by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FountainVest China Capital Partners GP3 Ltd. now owns 14,589,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,273 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 360 Finance during the 4th quarter worth $9,770,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 360 Finance by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 810,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 619,606 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 360 Finance in the first quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in 360 Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

360 Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

