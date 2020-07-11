Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Up to $36.62

Shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.03, but opened at $36.62. Pentair shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 735,000 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Pentair from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pentair from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.04 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair PLC will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Pentair by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 56.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. SRB Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

