Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading Down 9.4%

Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)’s stock price fell 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.68, 4,375,825 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,599,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $241,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $1,007,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hess by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,736,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,329 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 457.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,311,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $343,374,000 after buying an additional 8,460,554 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Hess by 14.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,326,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after buying an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 590,879 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

