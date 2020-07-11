Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Gap Up to $12.81

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.47, but opened at $12.81. Viavi Solutions shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 3,180,200 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. BidaskClub upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $34,542.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $27,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at $442,499.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,211,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,732,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,256,000 after buying an additional 1,282,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 20.0% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,263,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,794,000 after acquiring an additional 711,562 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 407,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,777,000 after purchasing an additional 237,739 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

