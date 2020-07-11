Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Down 7.4% in June

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 474,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NYSE DECK opened at $196.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after acquiring an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,379,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,938,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.