Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.
NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.
