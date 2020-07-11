Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOD. Standpoint Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cfra decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised Vodafone Group from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ VOD opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 50.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,017 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 69,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Vodafone Group by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 19,560 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 136,048 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,448,000 after buying an additional 191,690 shares in the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.