Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entercom Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Entercom Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Entercom Communications from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Entercom Communications from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE ETM opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Entercom Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The firm has a market cap of $189.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 29.26% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Entercom Communications news, major shareholder Joseph M. Field bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $1,716,000.00. 16.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entercom Communications by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Entercom Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Entercom Communications by 237.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 24,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

