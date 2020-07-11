United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day moving average of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.43. United Bankshares has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.91 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 26.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary G. White bought 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,112.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,160,000 after buying an additional 30,362 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 69,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

